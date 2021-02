READ MORE: GPL Matchday 12: Players who won the Man of the Match

Below are the fixtures and officials for matchday 13:

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021 – 3pm

Match: Inter Allies Vs Ebusua Dwarfs (Live On Startimes)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Patrick Okyere

Assistants: Mohammed Tijani & Thomas Ngmindieye

4th Referee: Eric Owusu Prempeh

Match Commissioner: Adam Munkaila

Venue Media Officer: Frederick Gyan Mante

Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021 – 3pm

Match: Ashgold Vs Liberty Professionals

Venue: Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi

Referee: Bashiru Dauda

Assistants: Emmanuel Allou Tebson & Isaac Odoom

4th Referee: Ali Musah

Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante

Venue Media Officer: Nuhu Adams

Gfa Cameraman: Michael Wotodzor

Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021 – 3pm

Match: Aduana Stars Vs Wafa

Venue: Nana Agyeman Badu I Park

Referee: Joshua Samadji

Assistants: Paul Atimaka & Peter Dawsa

4th Referee: Gabriel Opoku Arhin

Match Commissioner: Stephen Kpen

Venue Media Officer: Vincent Ampaabeng

Gfa Cameraman: Abdul Samed

Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021 – 3pm

Match: Bechem United Vs Great Olympics

Venue: Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem

Referee: Philip Atta Forson

Assistants: Gilbert Adom Mensah & Richard Appiah

4th Referee: Alfaa Ba-Adey

Match Commissioner: A.S. Seidu

Venue Media Officer: Prince Agyemang

Gfa Cameraman: Paul Egbenya

Date: Sunday, February , 2021 – 3pm

Match: Karela Vs Asante Kotoko (Live On Startimes)

Venue: Cam Par, Anyinase

Referee: Mohammed Misbaou

Assistants: Patrick Papala & Emmanuel Dei

4th Referee: Wiseman Ghansah

Match Commissioner: Nana Boamah Darko

Venue Media Officer: Stephen Apaka Quaicoe

Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021 – 3pm

Match: Eleven Wonders Vs Dreams

Venue: Techiman Park

Referee: Julian Nunoo

Assistants: Kofi Andoh-Kyei & Kofi Nyarko Bekae

4th Referee: Maxwell Hanson

Match Commissioner: E.K Asante

Venue Media Officer: Obed Anane Frimpong

Gfa Cameraman: Afriyie Akuffo King (Kofi Sika)

Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021 – 6pm

Match: Hearts Of Oak Vs Legon Cities (Live On Startimes)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Joseph Padi Kenny

Assistants: Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey & Roland Addy

4th Referee: Benjamin Kwame Sefah

Match Commissioner: Adjiri Barnor

Venue Media Officer: Raymond Ackumey

Date: Monday, February 8, 2021 – 6pm

Match: Elmina Sharks Vs Berekum Chelsea (Live On Startimes)

Venue: Nduom Stadium, Elmina

Referee: Emmanuel Otoo

Assistants: Emmanuel Dolagbanu & Isaac Opoku Antwi

4th Referee: Abdul Latif Qadir

Match Commissioner: William Gidiglo

Venue Media Officer: Jonathan Nelson Ackon

Date: Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Match: King Faisal Vs Medeama

Venue: Techiman

Referee: Maxwell Owusu

Assistants: Alex Osam & Halilu Alhassan

4th Referee: Jones Akubiem

Match Commissioner: James Mornah

Venue Media Officer: Obed Anane Frimpong

