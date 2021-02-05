Dreams FC's Issah Ibrahim was our star man of the midweek: He bagged two goals and won the Man of the Match in his side's 3-0 win over WAFA.

Below are the games and players who won the Man of the Match on matchday 12

Thursday 4th January, 2021

MedeamaSC 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Justice Blay

Legon Cities 0-0 Karela

Umar Bashiru of Karela FC

Wednesday 3rd January, 2021

Chelsea 2-0 Bechem United

Ushau Abu of Berekum Chelsea

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Inter Allies

Imoro Ibrahim of Asante Kotoko

Dreams FC 3-0 WAFA SC

Issah Ibrahim of Dreams fc

Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 AshantiGold SC

Elia Kofi Jnr of Dwarfs

Liberty 0-0 Aduana Stars

Abraham Wayo of Liberty Prof FC

Eleven Wonders 0-0 Elmina Sharks

Ishmael Hammond of Elmina Sharks

Tuesday 2nd January, 2021

Accra Gt Olympics 3-1 King Faisal FC

Michael Yeboah of Accra Gt Olympics

Below is the match report of how Gt. Olympics thrashed King Faisal 3-1

Accra Great Olympics continued their sensational start to the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League as they defeated King Faisal 3-1 on matchday 12 on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Both sides entered into their matchday 12 fixture buzzing with confidence after chalking wins in their respective matchday 11 games.

However, Gt. Olympic proved they were the better side in the afternoon by taking all the three points.

Charles Danso hit the back of the net from close range in the 40th minute to put the hosts in the driving seat.

After the break Gt. Olympics continued to pile pressure on King Faisal and the effort paid off in the 55th minute when speedster Samuel Ashie-Quaye doubled the lead.

King Faisal coach Andy Sinason made a couple of changes, bringing on Kwadwo Frimpong in place of Enock Morrison.

The substitution improved the performance of the Insha Allah Boys and deservedly halved the deficit through Frimpong Boateng with 15 minutes to go.

But Michael Yeboah restored Great Olympics 2-goal lead when he scored in the 81st minute.

Great Olympics held on tight to the 3-1 advantage to record their fifth victory of the season.

The win has sent Dade Boys to the second place on the league log with 21 points and are joint on the same points with league leaders Karela, but separated by goal difference.