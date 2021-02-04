Justice Blay who has established himself as a tormentor against Hearts of Oak netted the lone goal of the game in the 50th minute.

In the first half of the game Medeama dominated the Phobians and created several chances but they fluffed them.

The likes of Rashid Iddi, Justice Blay, Abass Mohammed, Agyenim Boateng all had their share of the opportunities, yet they threw them away.

Medeama continued to probe for the opener right after the recess.

Justice Blay who had been operating deep in the Hearts of Oak goal area registered the only goal of the game from close range in the 50th minute.

The rest of the minutes failed to produce any more goals as they game became a balanced one.

Hearts of Oak brought on Patrick Razak to support Manaf Umar in attack, but Medeama defence were resolute.

Raddy Ovouka was presented with a late minute freekick just outside the 18-yard box, but his kick hit the human wall to the relief of the home fans.

This is Hearts of Oak’s third consecutive game without a win (D1, L2).

Medeama have been dominant against Hearts of Oak. They remained unbeaten in their last 6 games against the Phobians.

Head to head

Medeama are superior in terms of their head to head clashes against Hearts. They have won nine (9), drawn six (6) and lost five (5) against the Accra giants in their 20 encounters in the Ghana Premier League since 2007-2008 when they made their debut.

At the home of Medeama (Abrankese, Essipong, T & A Park) they have faced off 10 times.

Medeama have won five (5), drawn four (4) and lost just one (1).

Their only home league defeat against Hearts of Oak was in 2016, when the Phobians edged them 2-0.

Medeama have remained undefeated in their last five (5) games against Hearts of Oak (both official and unofficial). The Tarkwa lads have won three (3) and drawn two (2) against the Accra giants in their last five (5) ties.

N/B: The head to head doesn’t include their encounters in 2018 and the 2019-2020 season because the league was truncated, so the results were expunged.

Official

2007/08

Round 6

[Dec 22]

Kessben 1-0 Hearts of Oak

Round 25 [Jun 15]

Hearts of Oak 2-0 Kessben

2008/09

Round 4

[Dec 21]

[Dec 22]

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Kessben

Round 27 [Jul 5]

Kessben 0-0 Hearts of Oak

2009/10

Round 3 [Oct 25]

Hearts of Oak 1-0 Kessben

[Mahatma Otto 53]

Round 28 [May 2]

Kessben 3-2 Hearts of Oak

2010/11

Round 2 [Sep 12]

Kessben 1-0 Hearts of Oak

WEEK 29

Sunday, 29 May 2011

Hearts 2-3 Medeama

Medeama moved second when they completed the league double over Hearts of Oak at the Ohene Djan Stadium with a 3-2 victory.

Louis Agyemang returned to haunt his former side when he grabbed the winner after Emmanuel Dogbe and Hans Kwoffie had scored for Medeama. Wilson Andoh and Douglas Nkrumah scored for the Phobians.

2011/12

11-Dec-11

Week 11

Hearts of Oak 2 - 1 Medeama SC

Wednesday, 21 March 2012

20th week

Tarkwa: Medeama 1 Hearts 1

2012/2013

30/12/12

Accra Hearts of Oak 1-3 Medeama

03/03/13

Medeama 1-1 Accra Hearts of Oak

2013/2014

13/11/13

Accra Hearts of Oak 0-1 Medeama

12/03/14

Medeama 2-1 Accra Hearts of Oak

2015

24/01/15

Accra Hearts of Oak 2-2 Medeama

16/08/15

Medeama 0-0 Accra Hearts of Oak

2016

28/02/16

Medeama 0-2 Accra Hearts of Oak

Last five games

14/09/16

Accra Hearts of Oak 0-1 Medeama

19/02/17

Accra Hearts of Oak 0-0 Medeama

15/10/17

Medeama 1-0 Accra Hearts of Oak

Unofficial

2018

03/06/18

Accra Hearts of Oak 1-1 Medeama

Unofficial

2019-2020

05/01/20

Medeama 3-0 Accra Hearts of Oak