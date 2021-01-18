There were 21 goals in all the league centres, with only AshGold-Medeama clash failing to produce a goal.

Karela FC were the big scorers on matchday 9, thrashing Berekum chelsea 4-1 at Anyinase.

There were three home wins, two away wins and four draws in the nine games played.

Below are the results and scorers on matchday 9

Friday 15th January, 2021

Inter Allies 0-2 Olympics

Scorer: Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye 2X 9 (P) 80 (Pen)

Saturday 16th January, 2021

Liberty 1-2 Ebusua Dwarfs

Abraham Wayo (pen) 16/Asamoah Ohene Michael 38mins, Sumiala Imoro 83

Sunday 17th January, 2021

Karela United 4-1 Chelsea

Scorers Diawisie Taylor 2x 12, 74 (pen) Kwame Boateng 2x 47, 60 Diwiasie/John Andoh 29

WAFA SC 1-1 Kotoko

Scorers: Daniel Lomotey 29/Kwame Opoku 62

King Faisal 1-1 Elmina Sharks

Scorers: Toufic Razak 59 / James Bissue (pen) 40

Aduana Stars 2-1 Legon Cities

Scorers: Yahaya Mohammed 20, Fatau Abdul Rahman 48/ Francis Adu 47

Bechem United 1-1 Dreams FC

Scorers: Moro Salifu 11' (pen)/Ibrahim Issah 73 (pen)

Hearts Of Oak 2-0 Eleven Wonders

Scorers: Abdul Manaf Umar 11’, Victor Aidoo 48’

Ashanti Gold 0-0 Medeama