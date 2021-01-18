There were 21 goals in all the league centres, with only AshGold-Medeama clash failing to produce a goal.
Karela FC were the big scorers on matchday 9, thrashing Berekum chelsea 4-1 at Anyinase.
There were three home wins, two away wins and four draws in the nine games played.
Below are the results and scorers on matchday 9
Friday 15th January, 2021
Inter Allies 0-2 Olympics
Scorer: Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye 2X 9 (P) 80 (Pen)
Saturday 16th January, 2021
Liberty 1-2 Ebusua Dwarfs
Abraham Wayo (pen) 16/Asamoah Ohene Michael 38mins, Sumiala Imoro 83
Sunday 17th January, 2021
Karela United 4-1 Chelsea
Scorers Diawisie Taylor 2x 12, 74 (pen) Kwame Boateng 2x 47, 60 Diwiasie/John Andoh 29
WAFA SC 1-1 Kotoko
Scorers: Daniel Lomotey 29/Kwame Opoku 62
King Faisal 1-1 Elmina Sharks
Scorers: Toufic Razak 59 / James Bissue (pen) 40
Aduana Stars 2-1 Legon Cities
Scorers: Yahaya Mohammed 20, Fatau Abdul Rahman 48/ Francis Adu 47
Bechem United 1-1 Dreams FC
Scorers: Moro Salifu 11' (pen)/Ibrahim Issah 73 (pen)
Hearts Of Oak 2-0 Eleven Wonders
Scorers: Abdul Manaf Umar 11’, Victor Aidoo 48’
Ashanti Gold 0-0 Medeama