GPL: Title race hottens up Kotoko beats Karela United to go top of the league

Mariano Barreto’s side made a quick start to the game and thought they had opened the scoring early on when Evans Adomako tapped home from Gyamfi’s cross.

However, the goal was ruled out for offside by the assistant referee, cutting short the celebrations of the home fans.

Kotoko, though continued to press and deservedly got their breakthrough in the 21st minute when Gyamfi broke free to score.

Karela were lifeless and listless in the first half but began to pick up after the half-time break. The Anyinase-based club started to create some half chances, one of which led to the equaliser.

A long-range shot from midfield ricocheted off two Kotoko players before finding its way to the feet of Diawisie, who calmly put the ball through the legs of the onrushing Kwame Baah.

The game looked like it was destined for a draw at this stage, but Kotoko won a late penalty when Adomako was fouled in the Karela penalty box.

Gama stepped up and expertly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to give Kotoko the lead, one which eventually sealed a priceless 2-1 win.

The Porcupine Warriors have now moved three points clear at the top of the table ahead of Sunday’s big game against bitter rivals Hearts.