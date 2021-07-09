Grace Asantewaa: Black Queens midfielder joins Real Betis

Asantewaa started her career with Ghana Women’s Premier League side Ampem Darkoa Ladies, where she played for four seasons.

She, however, joined Primera Iberdrola side Logrono in 2019 but was powerless in stopping the club from suffering relegation last season.

The young midfielder played 24 league matches for Logrono as they finished 17th in the Spanish female league.

Asantewaa has now started a new chapter in her career following her move to Real Betis Feminas.

“It’s another exciting step towards greater things. I’m looking forward to a great season with Betis,” she said.

“I had the opportunity to speak to the coach and I think the coach was very happy to have me here. Me too I am very happy to be in the Betis team and I will make sure I will do all that I can so far as I am here now to help the team move forward.

“I think this is a great opportunity for me to showcase my talent and I think me being here will help me a lot. Next season I am going to do my best to help the club.”

Asantewaa is a graduate of Techiman Senior High School, and has risen through the ranks to the Black Queens.