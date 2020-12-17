The lone goal was scored by Michael Yeboah after Gladson Awako had dribbled past three defenders, before setting him up.

Great Olympics last defeated Asante Kotoko in an away fixture in 1994 courtesy of Charles Allotey’s goal.

They had lost 10 and drawn 4 of their last 14 visits to the home grounds of the Kumasi, before this fixture. However, what played to their advantage is that they played the away game at their own backyard, which is the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ashi Quaye had the first opportunity when he was put through, but his inswing went waste.

Kotoko defence was caught off guard when Michael Yeboah in a delightful manner received a nice pass from Ashi Quaye, but his shot went over the crossbar for a goal kick.

Awako sent a long ball into the Kotoko 18-yard box and it was headed out, but the ball fell the way of Razak Kassim, yet he shot wide.

In the 36th minute Kwame Poku set up William Opoku Mensah, he fluffed the chance.

After the break, Asante Kotoko turned the heat on Great Olympics and created two decent chances.

Kwame Poku charged into the Kotoko area after beating two Olympics players, before delivering a thunderbolt. Goalkeeper Saed parried the ball.

Asante Kotoko continued to ask questions in the goal area of the Wonder Club. Latif Anabilla sent a cross towards Adom Frimpong, but his header went wide.

Gladson Awako who is the talisman of Great Olympics did all the job by outwitting three Kotoko players, did a step over and sent an incisive cross to Michael Yeboah and he made no mistake in heading the ball into the back of the net in what stood as the only goal of the game.

Samuel Ashi also sent an inswing, but Imoro Ibrahim was quick to clear the ball from the danger zone.

Opoku Mensah also came close to scoring the equaliser when he dribbled his marker and curled the ball with his left foot in a Messi-like fashion, but it missed the post by some few inches.