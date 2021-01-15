Two penalties slotted in each half of the game by Maxwell Abbey Quaye were enough to give the visitors all the three points.

Great Olympics made their intentions clear right after the referee had blown his first whistle. The first two opportunities of the game came the way of Maxwell Abbey. His first attempt went and his second shot was parried away by the Inter Allies goalie Rashid Seidu after being put through by Samuel Ashi-Quaye.

The visitors continued to ask questions and in one of those moves, Eric Osei Bonsu was brought down by Desmond Abuga after a solo run into the 18-yard box.

Maxwell Abbey stepped up for the kick and sent Rashid Seidu to the wrong direction to give Great Olympics the lead in the 9th minute.

Inter Allies also made some dangerous moves into the 18-yard box of Great Olympics but the likes of Kinsley Braye and Nafiu Suleman wasted the chances.

After the recess, Great Olympics continued to dominate their opponent.

A nice build-up play initiated by Samuel Ashi Quaye, before Gladson Awako did a cut back found Osei Bonsu who was lurking in the 18-yard box, but he failed to connect the ball home. And when it fell the way of Michel Otu his shot went over the bar.

Fard Ibrahim sent a long pass to Nafiu Sulley yet he couldn’t control the ball as it went over the goal line of Great Olympics.

Braye in a delightful manner fetched Nafiu Suleman, but his shot was blocked by a defender of Great Olympics in the 73rd minute.

Great Olympics registered the second goal from another spot-kick: A long ball was sent into a danger zone of Inter Allies, which found Maxwell Quaye and his shot was unfortunately handled by Hashmin who stretched his hand.

Quaye elected himself for the kick for the second time and he exhibited high quality penalty kick by slotting it at the blind side of the Inter Allies goalkeeper.

Factfile:

Accra Gt Olympics are the first club to win an away game by a two-goal margin this season.

Inter Allies FC are the first to lose 2 home games, while Accra Gt Olympics are the first to win 2 away games this season

Inter Allies have just scored 3 goals and they are tied with Legon Cities as the least scoring sides this season.

Great Olympics have ended their winless run in four consecutive games (W1,D1, L2).

It is Great Olympics second away win this season, becoming the first team to win two matches on the road, while Inter Allies also emerged as the first team two lose two home league games this season.

Maxwell Quaye following his two goals against Inter Allies has emerged as the leading top scorer for Great Olympics with four goals.