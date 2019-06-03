The second batch who joined their teammates included Black Stars captain, Andrew Ayew, General Captain Asamoah Gyan, Jordan Ayew, Christian Atsu, Felix Annan and some members of the technical team, namely, head coach Kwesi Appiah, his assistant Ibrahim Tanko and goalkeepers trainer Richard Kingson.

The Black Stars will undergo rigrous training in the UAE as they prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, later this month.

Vice captain Kwadwo Asamoah, Kassim Nuhu, John Boye, Mohammed Alhassan and others reported to camp on Saturday, according the Ghana Football Association’s Twitter handle.

Ghana will play two friendly games against Namibia and South Africa during their 2-week stay in the UAE before making the short trip to Egypt for the start of the AFCON.

AFCON 2019 kicks off on June 21 with Ghana’s first game slated for June 25 against Benin.