Led by Coach Kwesi Appiah and newly appointed captain Andre Ayew, the team had fellowship with the renowned preacher on Saturday.

Also present was Black Stars Technical Coordinator Stephen Appiah, Assistant Coach Ibrahim Tanko and other members of the technical team.

In a Facebook post, Archbishop Duncan-Williams said he enjoyed praying with the Black Stars entourage.

The Action Chapel International founder also used the opportunity to appeal to Ghanaians to continue praying for the team ahead of the AFCON.

“I enjoyed fellowship and prayer with Akwasi Appiah, Stephen Appiah and The Black Stars team today,” the Archbishop wrote, accompanied by a group photo.

“I ask the Nation to join me in continued prayer for the Team on the upcoming AFCON2019. We had a great time together and I believe there shall be a performance!”

The Black Stars are preparing to take on the rest of Africa, as they bid to end a 37-year wait for continental glory.

Kwesi Appiah has already named a preliminary 29-man squad, which is expected to be pruned down to 23 before the tournament begins.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars squad has arrived at the team’s base in Abu Dhabi to begin camping.

The 2019 AFCON will be hosted in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.