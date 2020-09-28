Amartey appears rejuvenated since his return from a career threatening injury which sidelined him for about two years.

He was given the nod against Manchester City and he lived up to the billing to become the talk of town.

Asamoah Gyan has added his voice to the Ghanaians sports loving fans who have praised Amarety for his performance against the Citizens.

''Patience, Character and positive attitude is an important aspect of this our trade called football... it’s been 2 years...welcome back bro, keep your head, I thank God for your life and career @DanAmartey,'' Gyan posted.