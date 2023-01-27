ADVERTISEMENT
Gyan picks George Weah ahead of Ronaldo in GOAT conversation

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan says he would rate George Weah ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in his list of the greatest players of all time.

The veteran striker believes Weah being the only African to win the Ballon d’Or puts him in a different light when compared to others.

Weah, who played for Liberia and is currently his country’s President, was one of football’s dominant figures in the 1990s.

George Weah won the Ballon d'Or in 1995 as an AC Milan player
He won several trophies at Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Chelsea, including the Serie A title, Coupe de France, Ligue 1 and the FA Cup.

On an individual level, Weah was African Footballer of the Year three times and also scooped both the FIFA World Player of the Year and the Ballon d’Or in 1995.

Asked to make his choice between Ronaldo and Weah in his list of greatest players of all time, Gyan said he’d put the Liberian ahead.

Cristiano Ronaldo
“I have to choose George Weah,” the former Sunderland and Al Ain forward said on TV3 New Day.

“He is the only African who has won the Balon d’Or. And then, in his time, there were a lot of durable defenders. No disrespect to this generation but those times [had better defenders].”

This comes after Gyan said earlier that he would rather have Lionel Messi in his team than Ronaldo.

He explained that while Messi is gifted and can deliver magic on the pitch at his will, Ronaldo is more about hard work and dedication.

Asamoah Gyan: I had great chemistry with Kwadwo Asamoah in Black Stars
The two superstars have often divided opinions among fans across the globe for the better part of the last 20 years.

Both have won literally everything there is to win in the game, with Messi annexing the Ballon d’Or seven times while Ronaldo has five times.

The Argentina captain also led his country to lift their first World Cup trophy in 34 years during last year’s tournament in Qatar.

Although Ronaldo hasn’t managed that yet, he was equally instrumental in Portugal’s run to winning Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League.

