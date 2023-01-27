Gyan picks George Weah ahead of Ronaldo in GOAT conversation

Weah, who played for Liberia and is currently his country’s President, was one of football’s dominant figures in the 1990s.

AFP

He won several trophies at Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Chelsea, including the Serie A title, Coupe de France, Ligue 1 and the FA Cup.

On an individual level, Weah was African Footballer of the Year three times and also scooped both the FIFA World Player of the Year and the Ballon d’Or in 1995.

Asked to make his choice between Ronaldo and Weah in his list of greatest players of all time, Gyan said he’d put the Liberian ahead.

“I have to choose George Weah,” the former Sunderland and Al Ain forward said on TV3 New Day.

“He is the only African who has won the Balon d’Or. And then, in his time, there were a lot of durable defenders. No disrespect to this generation but those times [had better defenders].”

This comes after Gyan said earlier that he would rather have Lionel Messi in his team than Ronaldo.

He explained that while Messi is gifted and can deliver magic on the pitch at his will, Ronaldo is more about hard work and dedication.

Pulse Ghana

The two superstars have often divided opinions among fans across the globe for the better part of the last 20 years.

Both have won literally everything there is to win in the game, with Messi annexing the Ballon d’Or seven times while Ronaldo has five times.

The Argentina captain also led his country to lift their first World Cup trophy in 34 years during last year’s tournament in Qatar.