‘Maybe he wants an autograph’ – Asamoah Gyan savagely replies NDC MP over penalty miss

This was after Gyan decided to join Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team for the 2024 general elections.

Reacting to Gyan’s decision to venture into politics, Dafeamekpor bizarrely accused the former Ghana captain of missing his 2010 World Cup penalty to deny the NDC, who were in government at the time, the glory.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, responding to the NDC MP’s comments, Gyan savagely hit back, insisting Dafeamekpor may be craving an autograph from him.

“Maybe he wants an autograph. Don’t worry. I will sign one for him soon,” the former Sunderland forward wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Gyan took a bold step into politics when he was announced as part of the governing NPP’s campaign team ahead of the 2024 elections.

The 38-year-old will chair the party’s sub-committee on Youth and Sports under Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the NPP.

ADVERTISEMENT