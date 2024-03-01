The lawmaker said the ex-Black Stars captain intentionally missed his last-minute penalty during the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup against Uruguay.
‘Maybe he wants an autograph’ – Asamoah Gyan savagely replies NDC MP over penalty miss
Asamoah Gyan has hit back at the MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, after the legislator accused him of deliberately missing his penalty during the 2010 World Cup.
Recommended articles
This was after Gyan decided to join Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team for the 2024 general elections.
Reacting to Gyan’s decision to venture into politics, Dafeamekpor bizarrely accused the former Ghana captain of missing his 2010 World Cup penalty to deny the NDC, who were in government at the time, the glory.
However, responding to the NDC MP’s comments, Gyan savagely hit back, insisting Dafeamekpor may be craving an autograph from him.
“Maybe he wants an autograph. Don’t worry. I will sign one for him soon,” the former Sunderland forward wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Gyan took a bold step into politics when he was announced as part of the governing NPP’s campaign team ahead of the 2024 elections.
The 38-year-old will chair the party’s sub-committee on Youth and Sports under Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the NPP.
Meanwhile, Gyan insists he’s only focused on helping the next generation and not perturbed by criticism over his decision to join Dr Bawumia’s campaign team.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh