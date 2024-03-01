ADVERTISEMENT
‘Maybe he wants an autograph’ – Asamoah Gyan savagely replies NDC MP over penalty miss

Emmanuel Ayamga

Asamoah Gyan has hit back at the MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, after the legislator accused him of deliberately missing his penalty during the 2010 World Cup.

The lawmaker said the ex-Black Stars captain intentionally missed his last-minute penalty during the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup against Uruguay.

This was after Gyan decided to join Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team for the 2024 general elections.

Reacting to Gyan’s decision to venture into politics, Dafeamekpor bizarrely accused the former Ghana captain of missing his 2010 World Cup penalty to deny the NDC, who were in government at the time, the glory.

However, responding to the NDC MP’s comments, Gyan savagely hit back, insisting Dafeamekpor may be craving an autograph from him.

“Maybe he wants an autograph. Don’t worry. I will sign one for him soon,” the former Sunderland forward wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Gyan took a bold step into politics when he was announced as part of the governing NPP’s campaign team ahead of the 2024 elections.

The 38-year-old will chair the party’s sub-committee on Youth and Sports under Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the NPP.

Meanwhile, Gyan insists he’s only focused on helping the next generation and not perturbed by criticism over his decision to join Dr Bawumia’s campaign team.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

