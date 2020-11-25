Hearts of Oak played their first game of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier against Ashanti Gold on matchday 2 and it produced much thrills.

The Phobians twice went ahead, yet they were denied a victory by the Miners at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Odoom has expressed his disappointment over his side’s 2-2 draw against AshGold.

“I am very disappointed about the result," said Odoom after the game. "Because this game is not a game of draw, we should have killed this game in the first half, even in the second half we created all the chances in the game,” he added.

“I think a lack of concentration affected us, so I am very disappointed,” he concluded.

Below is the match report

Hans Kwofie scored an injury time goal for Ashanti Gold to deny Hearts of Oak from picking up all the three maximum points.

Kojo Obeng Jnr and Hans Kwofie registered a brace each for Hearts of Oak and AshGold, respectively.

AshGold dominated the first 30 minutes and should have gotten the opener, but they fluffed the opportunities that came their way.

Yaw Annor in the 10th minute beat two Hearts players before delivering a powerful shot, but Richard Arthur exhibited good goalkeeper to save the situation for Hearts.

In the 20th minute a through ball from Hans Kwofie found Roland Amuzou, but he shot wide to give Hearts of Oak a big sigh of relief.

Hearts warmed themselves into the game and scored against the run of play through Kojo Obeng Jnr in the 32nd minute.

A blunder from the Miners found Barnie, but his shot was blocked, before Obeng Jnr scored from a goal mouth melee to give the hosts the lead. Obeng had a minute earlier hit the side post, before registering the opener.

Patrick Razak should have made it 2-0 for Hearts, but he failed to slot in the ball with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Back from recess the Obuasi giants got the equaliser after Yaw Annor charged into the Hearts of Oak area, before he put Hans Kwofie through to slot the ball into the yawning net in the 55th minute. It was a delightful run from AshGold's finest player on the evening Yaw Annor.

The game became a ding dong affair. In the 69th minute Appiah McCarthy struck a nice ball towards goal, but Richard Attah demonstrated good goalkeeping to prevent AshGold from taking the lead.

Before in the 79th minute an impressive delivery from Patrick Razak resulted in a goal. It was a masterstroke cross and Obeng Jnr connected his head to it to restore Hearts of Oak's lead.

And just when Hearts of Oak were looking certain of carrying the day Hans Kwofie, who won the Ghana Premier League top scorer in 2017 with 17 goals drew the Miners level- he nodded a cross from Nkrumah home in the 91st minute.

Following the 1-1 draw, Hearts OF oAK have failed to beat the Miners in Accra since 2015:D3,L1. If the league games played in both 2018 and 2019-2020 in the truncated seasons are added then it implies the Phobians have failed to beat the Miners in Accra in 6 league games on the trot D4,L2

However, the results in 2018 and the 2019-2020 league can't be applied in the head to head clashes between them because those seasons were truncated.