Moore explained that Chairman of the board of directors of the Accra giants Togbe Afede XIV is aiming at raising the salaries of their players in order to keep quality players.

Players on the local scene have over the years suffered from low wages and salaries and reports sometimes emerge that some of them are paid as low as GHC 100 a month.

READ MORE: GPL Matchday 2: Hearts of Oak vs AshGold in numbers

Ghanaians players are easily lured to ply their trade in less competitive leagues elsewhere because of the monetary benefits.

However, Accra Hearts of Oak want to set the pace by raising the salaries of their players to increase their standard of living, to maintain and attract quality players.

Frederick Moore in an interview has said that the bankroller of Accra Hearts of Oak Togbe Afede XIV is working around the clock to ensure players of the club are paid a minimum of $1,000 a month.

“One of the first things my chairman said to me among other things was that we should aim to raise the minimum salary in the next few years to a 1000 USD and we are working towards that.

“That’s where we want to go.

“We have Covid which has set us back but that should not deter us.

“We have spent a large amount of money and all of it has come from our chairman who has been our bankroller for the last 10 years,” he told Mufatwu Nabila in an interview.

The National Chapters Committee of the club recently launched the Monthly Dues Payment scheme for the club.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will start the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League in a tie against Ashabti Gold on Tuesday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Their matchday one clash against Aduana Stars at Dormaa was postpone because some of their players contracted Coronavirus.