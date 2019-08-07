Bonney who came into the limelight in 2013 while playing for Ebusua Dwarfs has been a subject of discussion regarding age-cheating after his inclusion in the U23 national football team of Ghana, with some journalists having waded into the controversy, accusing the former Asante Kotoko defender of fogging his birth certificate.
Although his current documents show he was born on 22nd November, 1998 put him in the age bracket for the U23 Championship, transfer market which also keeps data on professional football indicates that the player was born on 4th July, 1992, which places him outside the age bracket for the competition.
The variation is his age has sparked a debate over the age of the Hearts of Oak right full back after his call-up to Ghana’s U23 football team for the Africa U23 Championship double-header against Algeria.
Per Christopher Bonney’s date of birth on his document, he played for Ebusua Dwarfs in the Ghana Premier League at age of 15 and even earned a call-up to the Black Stars B.
Some Ghanaian have therefore questioned the validity of his age and it has raised an alarm.
Ghana suffered a global embarrassment after CAF disqualified the country from playing at the Africa U17 Championship in Niger in 2015 for fielding an ineligible player.
The U23 players invited are as follows;
GOAL KEEPERS
Kwame Baah – Asante Kotoko
Richmond Ayi – Hearts of Oak
Kumson Augustine – Crystal Palace
DEFENDERS
Christopher Bonny – Hearts of Oak
William Denkyi – Hearts of Oak
Evans Mensah – Kotoko
Issah Yakubu – Dreams FC
Ali Ouattara – Medeama FC
Kojo Amoako – Ashanti Gold FC
Kodjou Emmanuel – Attram de Visser Academy
Zakaria Fuseini – Brekum Chelsea
Michael Agbekornu – Dreams FC
Caleb Amankwaa – Aduana Stars
Habib Mohammed – Asante Kotoko
MIDFIELDERS
Briama Forster –Brekum Chelsea
Abdul Nuredeen – Vision FC
Yussif Oduro – Okyeman Planners
Nasiru Hamza – Inter Allies FC
STRIKERS
Akese Akese – Nzema Kotoko
Kwame Opoku – Nkwransa Warriors
Adiwah Peter Ernest – Emmanuel FC
Eric Dupey – Star Madrid