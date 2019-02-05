Meanwhile the club have also named the appointment of Eric Acquah as physiotherapist.

Kim Grant who was appointed some few months ago as Director of Football and First Team coach will now concentrate on the former.

A statement on the club’s website read: ''Kim Grant has made two additions to his Technical Team with Ben Hanson coming in as first team coach and Eric Acquah as a physiotherapist.

''We welcome them to the Phobia family and call for support from all Phobians for these two professionals.''

Hearts of Oak have been without an assistant coach since parting ways with Seth Hoffman.