The former Medeama boss has reportedly signed a three and half year deal with the Phobians and will pocket $2,500 as monthly salary.

The club unveiled their new head coach at a press conference on Monday, which was attended by Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV.

Boadu is replacing interim coach Samuel Nii Noi who stepped in following the resignation of Kosta Papic last month.

The young coach himself tendered in his resignation at Medama last week after growing unhappy with the club’s decision to hire a technical director.

Boadu joined the Tarkwah-based club in 2017 and successfully made them title contenders in his time there.

His last game at the helm was on Wednesday, where Medeama beat Eleven Wonders 2-0 at the Akoon Park.

He will now aim to restore Hearts’ glory, with the club failing to win a major trophy since 2009.