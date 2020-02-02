The Phobians bounced back from the agonizing defeat to Asante Kotoko to record an impressive victory at Dawu against Dreams FC in the Ghana Premier League.

Kofi Kordzi's second-half strike picked up the maximum points for the Phobians.

Hearts of Oak took the serving lead ten minute into the second half afterKordzi, who had a bad game against Kotoko last weekend, twisted and turned the Dreams defense before firing low into the net.

The Rainbow club held on in the final minutes to ensure they returned to the capital with victory.