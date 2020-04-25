According to the football club, the former black stars player is only a good friend to the club and not a signee.

Hearts of Oak said this in a Facebook post, debunking media reports that the club has signed the experienced and celebrated Ghanaian footballer who played for some of the greatest clubs in the world including Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The Phobians said “Accra Hearts of Oak wants to notify the general public that we have not signed Ghana International Sulley Muntari as its being reported by the media.

“Sulley is a great player and a friend of the club.

The club, however, said it will inform the nation if it signs any new player.

“We will continue to unveil the players we have signed”, the club disclosed.

The club concluded that they will continue to set standards, adding “we, therefore, urge our supporters not to rely on information unless it comes from our official handles.”