RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Hearts of Oak missed chance to make millions from Super Clash – Adom-Otchere

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The host of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana has said that Hearts of Oak could have made millions of cedis from last Sunday’s big game against Asante Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak missed chance to make millions from Super Clash – Adom-Otchere
Hearts of Oak missed chance to make millions from Super Clash – Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere believes the club would’ve been smiling to the bank if a policy decision backing digital migration was in place.

Recommended articles

He explained that it was time pay television was introduced in Ghana, adding that several Ghanaians are actually ready to pay to watch their favourite local teams.

Hearts 1-0 Kotoko: Phobians claim bragging rights and edge closer to first league title in 11 years
Hearts 1-0 Kotoko: Phobians claim bragging rights and edge closer to first league title in 11 years Pulse Ghana

“Let’s talk about how Hearts of Oak could have made tens of millions of cedis from last Sunday’s game as the home team,” he said on Tuesday’s edition of the show.

“Hearts could have made that money if policy decisions had been made two, three years or 10 years ago about television. And we’ve been talking about this for a long time. We’re talking about digital migration.”

The controversial broadcaster added: “Hearts go zero from the game because we don’t have a way to pay for the television video of Hearts of Oak.

“But we pay to watch Manchester United in Ghana because the people at Manchester United have determined a policy that allows us to pay to watch the team.”

Hearts recorded an important 1-0 victory over bitter rivals Kotoko at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday to move closer to ending their decade-long trophy drought.

Samuel Boadu’s side outplayed, outfought and outthought their opponents, before a fantastic volley from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh sealed the win.

Meanwhile, the Accra-based side has now moved three points clear of Kotoko on the league table, and boosted their hopes of winning the title for the first time in 11 years.

The Phobians now need to win two out of their remaining three league matches to be crowned champions.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Akrobeto goes global again; features in Spartak Moscow’s fixture announcement video

Akrobeto goes global again; features in Spartak Moscow’s fixture announcement video

Asamoah Gyan’s emoji tweet is causing chaos after Kylian Mbappe’s penalty miss

Asamoah Gyan’s emoji tweet is causing chaos after Kylian Mbappe’s penalty miss

Afriyie Barnieh explains goal celebration against Kotoko in Super Clash

Afriyie Barnieh explains goal celebration against Kotoko in Super Clash

Asamoah Gyan deletes tweet after backlash from his reaction to Mbappe’s penalty miss

Asamoah Gyan deletes tweet after backlash from his reaction to Mbappe’s penalty miss