Hearts of Oak missed chance to make millions from Super Clash – Adom-Otchere

He explained that it was time pay television was introduced in Ghana, adding that several Ghanaians are actually ready to pay to watch their favourite local teams.

Pulse Ghana

“Let’s talk about how Hearts of Oak could have made tens of millions of cedis from last Sunday’s game as the home team,” he said on Tuesday’s edition of the show.

“Hearts could have made that money if policy decisions had been made two, three years or 10 years ago about television. And we’ve been talking about this for a long time. We’re talking about digital migration.”

The controversial broadcaster added: “Hearts go zero from the game because we don’t have a way to pay for the television video of Hearts of Oak.

“But we pay to watch Manchester United in Ghana because the people at Manchester United have determined a policy that allows us to pay to watch the team.”

Hearts recorded an important 1-0 victory over bitter rivals Kotoko at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday to move closer to ending their decade-long trophy drought.

Samuel Boadu’s side outplayed, outfought and outthought their opponents, before a fantastic volley from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh sealed the win.

Meanwhile, the Accra-based side has now moved three points clear of Kotoko on the league table, and boosted their hopes of winning the title for the first time in 11 years.