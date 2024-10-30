Hearts of Oak teen sensation Saani Mohammed set to join Danish club FC Midtjylland

Saani, who joined the Phobians from lower-tier club Soccer4Souls at the beginning of the season, has featured in six out of the eight games played so far, providing one assist.

His early-season displays have marked him as one of the emerging stars in the Ghana Premier League, with his technical ability and vision drawing praise.

Reports suggest that FC Midtjylland has been monitoring the left-footed winger closely since the start of the campaign, and a potential transfer could be on the horizon.

However, the young star would be hoping that the Phobians return to winning ways after their recent 0-1 defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars at the Legon Sports Stadium.

The team’s current form has raised concerns, and players like Saani Isshak Mohammed will be eager to contribute to a turnaround as the season progresses.

Potential impact of the deal

For Saani Isshak Mohammed, a move to Europe would fulfill a dream that many young players share - getting the chance to showcase their talents on a larger platform.

Joining FC Midtjylland could be a major step forward for the teenager, opening doors for his development in a competitive European league.