Hearts of Oak teen sensation Saani Mohammed set to join Danish club FC Midtjylland

According to reports from Kessben FM, the 18-year-old left-winger has caught the attention of scouts from the Danish side.
Accra Hearts of Oak youngster Saani Isshak Mohammed is reportedly on the radar of Danish club FC Midtjylland following his impressive performances at the start of the 2024-2025 Ghana Premier League season.
Saani, who joined the Phobians from lower-tier club Soccer4Souls at the beginning of the season, has featured in six out of the eight games played so far, providing one assist.
His early-season displays have marked him as one of the emerging stars in the Ghana Premier League, with his technical ability and vision drawing praise.
Reports suggest that FC Midtjylland has been monitoring the left-footed winger closely since the start of the campaign, and a potential transfer could be on the horizon.
However, the young star would be hoping that the Phobians return to winning ways after their recent 0-1 defeat to Bibiani Gold Stars at the Legon Sports Stadium.
The team’s current form has raised concerns, and players like Saani Isshak Mohammed will be eager to contribute to a turnaround as the season progresses.
Potential impact of the deal
For Saani Isshak Mohammed, a move to Europe would fulfill a dream that many young players share - getting the chance to showcase their talents on a larger platform.
Joining FC Midtjylland could be a major step forward for the teenager, opening doors for his development in a competitive European league.
If the deal materializes, it could also serve as an inspiration for other budding footballers in Ghana, showing that opportunities to play on bigger stages are within reach through hard work and impressive performances.