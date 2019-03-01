Asante Kotoko will come face to face against Nkana FC on Sunday in the reverse fixture of their CAF Confederation Cup tie as the Porcupine Warriors aim at avenging the 3-1 loss in Kitwe last week against their opponent.

Nkana FC arrived on Thursday and some fans of the Phobians went to the Kotoka International Airport to receive the team and told them to beat their bitterest rivals Kotoko for them, according to the CEO of the Zambian outfit Charles Chakatayza.

“Hearts of Oak supporters met us at KIA and told us to beat Kotoko for them, " he said in a interview with Oyerepa 100.7FM.

"we accepted the challenge and told them we will do that for them"

Nkana FC are on top of group C with 6 points after three matches, having beaten Sudan's Al Hilaal and Kotoko in their last two matches.

Asante Kotoko are currently lying at the bottom of group C with three points and they would need nothing than a win to revive their hopes of reaching the quarter finals of the competition.