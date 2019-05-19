First half penalty from Christopher Bonney and second half strikes from Manaf Umar and Fatawu Mohammed gave the Phobians a comfortable 3-1 win over the Ndoum Boys. George Amonoo scored the consolation for Sharks.

In-form Christopher Bonney hit the woodwork after a period of control by the Phobians, which saw Manaf Umar also lay in a pass to Joseph Esso, who failed to connect early on.

With the game headed for the break, Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Richie Atta fouled striker Esso in the box with the referee awarding the home side a penalty.

Bonney, who has scored from the spot in the last two games elected himself for the kick, and expertly drills it home for the Rainbow club.

Five minutes after the break, Bonney became provider after his cross was met by youngster Manaf Umar to double the lead for the home side.

Elmina wasted no time is reducing the deficit after George Amonoo beat Richmond Ayi in the Hearts post three minutes after Umar's goal.

Ten minutes later, Fatawu Mohammed extended the home side's lead after his effort hit the cross bar and rolled into the net.

The Elmina based side came close to reducing the deficit once again after Benjamin Tweneboah raced into the box but his efforts was weak to trouble Ayi.

Coach Kim Grant took off Mitchelle Sarpong, Christopher Bonney and Manaf Umar for Kofi Kordzi, Obeng Jnr and Anthony Quayson.

Sharks had no way back into the game as the Phobians ended their last home game of the competition with an emphatic victory.

