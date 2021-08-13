The Pobians were paired against the Guinean giants during Friday’s draw, which was held in Cairo, Egypt.
Hearts of Oak to face Guinean side CI Kamsar in CAF Champions League prelims
Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak will play against Club Industriel de Kamsar in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.
Hearts will travel to Conakry to face their opponents in the first-leg on the weekend of 10-12 September 2021.
Samuel Boadu’s side will then host Club Industriel de Kamsar in Accra for the second-leg between 17-19 September.
Meanwhile, the winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the next stage, where they’ll face Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Athletic Club.
Hearts will be the only club from Ghana to participate in CAF’s continental competitions next season.
This follows the decision by rivals Asante Kotoko and Medeama to turn down the opportunity to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup.
The Phobians enjoyed an impressive 2020/21 season, which saw them win a historic double of league and FA Cup.
They will, therefore, be playing in the CAF Champions League for the first time in a decade and a half, having last featured in the competition in 2006.
