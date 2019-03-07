Asante Kotoko Oldies had to fight from two goals down to push the game into extra time, before they lost on penalties.

Wisdom Abbey broke the deadlock in the early minutes, before Charles Taylor who came under threats from a section of Hearts of Oak fans not to step foot to the Accra Sports Stadium over certain comments defied all odds to feature and scored as well for the Phobians to double their lead.

Former Ghana Premier League top scorer Eric Bekoe pulled one back for the Asante Kotoko Oldies

And Anas Mohammed snatched the equaliser for the Porcupine Warriors to push the game into penalties.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men as Wisdom Ablezo and Joe Sam were both red-carded in the game.

In the penalty shootout Gabriel Opoku Ware and Frank Boateng wasted their penalties for Kotoko, but Hearts of Oak converted all their four penalties to win the game by (4-2).

Hearts of Oak team – Eben Dida, Amankwah Mireku, Dan Quaye, Adjah Tetteh, Acquah Harrison, Charles Taylor, Joe Tagoe, Emmanuel Obour, Eric Nyarko, Abladey Morgan and Wisdom Abbey.

Asante Kotoko team – George Owu, Eric Bekoe, Joe Hendricks, Godfred Yeboah, Anas Mohammed, Isaac Kwakye, Yussif Chibsah, Michael Ofosu Appiah, Frank Osei.