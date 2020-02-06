READ MORE: #BringBackTheLove: This photo shows how football transcends everything

While the vibe around football in Ghana has waned in recent years, there is no doubt that the sport transcends everything.

Thousands of fans trooped to the Accra Sports stadium last two weeks Sunday to witness Hearts Oak faceoff with Asante Kotoko

A disabled fan of Hearts of Oak in a wheelchair whose name is yet to be known was spotted hoisting the flag of the club on his way to the stadium.

Emmanuel Nettey

The emotional photo went viral and all-football fans were pleased with his actions.

Emmanuel Nettey who has emerged as a poster boy of Hearts of Oak after joining them some weeks ago has presented a replica jersey to the disabled fan.

Follow me

@FreemanYeboa

Facebook: Continental Thomas Freeman Yeboah