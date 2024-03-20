His late addition follows an impressive performance in epic FA Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool last weekend.
Here are 4 players with Ghanaian descent who played for England
Manchester United midfielder Kobby Mainoo has been called up for the England national team’s upcoming friendly games against Brazil and Belgium.
Mainoo, who is of Ghanaian descent is the latest player to join a few of his compatriots to represent the Three Lions.
Below, we profiled, all the players with Ghanaian parentage that have made a senior appearance for England.
Danny Welbeck
Nationality: English
Position: Forward
Current Club: Brighton & Hove Albion
Welbeck made his debut for the England national team in March 2011 in a 1–1 friendly draw against Ghana
Welbeck is known for his versatility and athleticism, having played for top English clubs including Manchester United and Arsenal. His career has been highlighted by significant contributions to his teams, including key goals in the Premier League and various domestic competitions.
Despite facing challenges with injuries, Welbeck's resilience and ability to perform in crucial moments have made him a valued player at Brighton & Hove Albion.
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Nationality: English
Position: Winger
Current Club: Nottingham Forest
Callum Hudson-Odoi made his England under-21 debut on 11 October 2019 during a 2–2 draw against Slovenia in Maribor
Hudson-Odoi burst onto the scene as one of Chelsea's most promising academy graduates, showcasing exceptional pace, dribbling, and a knack for creating scoring opportunities. His development has been closely watched by fans and pundits alike, with loan moves, including to Bayer Leverkusen, aimed at providing him with more consistent first-team experience.
Hudson-Odoi has also made appearances for the English national team, highlighting his potential on the international stage.
Eddie Nketiah
Nationality: English
Position: Striker
Current Club: Arsenal
He made his full senior debut against Australia on 14th October, 2023.
A product of Arsenal's youth academy, Nketiah has developed into a promising striker known for his sharp finishing and excellent positioning. Having spent a season on loan at Leeds United, he returned to Arsenal and gradually established himself as an important member of the first-team squad.
Nketiah's performances have been characterized by crucial goals, particularly in cup competitions, showcasing his potential to lead Arsenal's attack in the future.
Kobby Mainoo
Nationality: English
Position: Midfielder
Current Club: Manchester United
Mainoo is emerging as one of the bright prospects within Manchester United's youth setup. Mainoo has been making waves with his performances in the youth league and tournaments.
As a midfielder, his game is noted for its creativity, vision, and the ability to dictate the tempo of play, marking him as a player to watch in the coming years.
