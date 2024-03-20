Here are 4 players with Ghanaian descent who played for England

Mainoo, who is of Ghanaian descent is the latest player to join a few of his compatriots to represent the Three Lions.

Below, we profiled, all the players with Ghanaian parentage that have made a senior appearance for England.

Danny Welbeck

Nationality: English

Position: Forward

Current Club: Brighton & Hove Albion

Welbeck made his debut for the England national team in March 2011 in a 1–1 friendly draw against Ghana

Welbeck is known for his versatility and athleticism, having played for top English clubs including Manchester United and Arsenal. His career has been highlighted by significant contributions to his teams, including key goals in the Premier League and various domestic competitions.

Welbeck, who currently plays for Brighton & Hove Albion, has a good goalscoring record for England. In 42 games for his country, he's found the net an impressive 16 times. He was included in Gareth Southgate's preliminary squad for the World Cup in Qatar but didn't make the final cut. Business Insider USA

Despite facing challenges with injuries, Welbeck's resilience and ability to perform in crucial moments have made him a valued player at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Nationality: English

Position: Winger

Current Club: Nottingham Forest

Callum Hudson-Odoi made his England under-21 debut on 11 October 2019 during a 2–2 draw against Slovenia in Maribor

Hudson-Odoi burst onto the scene as one of Chelsea's most promising academy graduates, showcasing exceptional pace, dribbling, and a knack for creating scoring opportunities. His development has been closely watched by fans and pundits alike, with loan moves, including to Bayer Leverkusen, aimed at providing him with more consistent first-team experience.

Pulse Ghana

Hudson-Odoi has also made appearances for the English national team, highlighting his potential on the international stage.

Eddie Nketiah

Nationality: English

Position: Striker

Current Club: Arsenal

He made his full senior debut against Australia on 14th October, 2023.

A product of Arsenal's youth academy, Nketiah has developed into a promising striker known for his sharp finishing and excellent positioning. Having spent a season on loan at Leeds United, he returned to Arsenal and gradually established himself as an important member of the first-team squad.

Pulse Ghana

Nketiah's performances have been characterized by crucial goals, particularly in cup competitions, showcasing his potential to lead Arsenal's attack in the future.

Kobby Mainoo

Nationality: English

Position: Midfielder

Current Club: Manchester United

Mainoo is emerging as one of the bright prospects within Manchester United's youth setup. Mainoo has been making waves with his performances in the youth league and tournaments.

Pulse Ghana