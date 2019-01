The 31-year-old has made a shocking return to Spanish La Liga club Barcelona and has been handed a six months deal, which is expected to expire in June, with the option of a permanent deal

KP Boateng will stay with the club to the end of the season.

Having played for some top clubs in Europe, the challenges ahead of his experience in the Spanish league will be nothing new with respect to fooball.

2005–2007 - Hertha BSC

Kevin-Prince Boateng was promoted from the Hertha Berlin II the senior team after three seasons.

Boateng made his first team debut in a 2–0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt in the second round of the 2005–06 Bundesliga season on 13 August 2005 at the Olympic Stadium, being brought on at the beginning of the second half.

He played 55 times for Hertha BSC and scored five times.

2007–2009 - Tottenham Hotspur

Boateng signed a four-year contract with Tottenham Hotspur in July 2007 for a reported £5.4 million, securing him ahead of UEFA Cup holders Sevilla. His success at the club was limited, and he was loaned to Borussia Dortmund in January 2009 for the remainder of the season.

He failed to live up to the billing at Tottenham and he was loaned to Borussia Dortmund in 2009. During the period he played 14 times, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

2009 - Borussia Dortmund (loan

He returned to the Bundesliga in the January, 2009 and featured 10 times, but failed to score.

2009–2010 – Portsmouth

He relaunched his career at Portsmouth after joining them in August 2009 for a reported fee of around £4 million. He became key in the midfield of the Premier League outfit. He played 22 times and scored twice during the 2009/2010 season.

2010–2013 - AC Milan

In the summer of 2010 Kevin-Prince Boateng signed a three year deal with Italian side Genoa for a reported fee of €5.75 million, but he switched camp to AC Milan on a season long loan deal.

The deal later became a co-ownership deal in the same transfer window for €5.25 million. Milan signed Boateng permanently from Genoa in June 2011 for €7 million on a four-year contract due to expire in June 2015.

He became an instant hit at Milan scoring ten goals in 74 appearances, after being given a more attacking role in the club.

2013–2015 - Schalke 04

In August, 2013, the former Hertha Berlin joined Schalke 04 from AC Milan for a €10 million transfer fee on a four-year contract.

Kevin-Prince Boateng's career suffered a setback at Schalke 04 amidst injury worries and issues with the coach of the club and the deal was terminated at the time he had two years left on his contract.

2016 - AC Milan

Kevin-Prince Boateng returned to AC Milan to train with the side for a four month period to get back to form and he was handed a six month deal with the seven times champions of Europe in January 2016. During his second spell at AC Milan he bagged one goal in 11 games.

2016–2017 - Las Palmas

The joined La Liga side Las Palmas in 2016 as a free agent. He hit the ground running and scored 10 goals and emerged as the club’s top scorer.

2017–2018 - Eintracht Frankfurt

On 18 August 2017, Boateng completed his move to Eintracht Frankfurt on a three-year deal. He scored six goals in 31 games.

2018 – Sassuolo

Kevin-Prince Boateng joined Italian side Sassuolo in 2018, citing that he took that decision to be closer with his family who were living in Milan.

2019- Barcelona

The Catalans shockingly signed Kevin-Prince Boateng on a six months loan deal from Sassuolo.