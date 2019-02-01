Sulley Muntari on transfer deadline day (Friday) signed for Spanish second tier side Albacete, which is his first club since parting ways with Deportivo La Coruna six months ago.

He will stay with Albacete to the end of the season.

Having played for some top clubs in Europe, the challenges ahead of his experience in the Spanish league will be nothing new with respect to football.

Sulley Muntari has played for a host of top clubs during his football career. Here are the highlights.

Liberty Professionals

Udinese

Portsmouth

Inter Milan

Sunderland

AC Milan

Al Ittihad

Pescara

Deportivo La Coruna

Albacete

Sulley Muntari has also made national appearances for Ghana playing in the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, 2010 World Cup in South Africa and the 2014 FIFA World Cup tournament in Brazil. He also played a part for the Black Starlets before being called into the senior national team.

Black Stars