Kweku Yeboah who was appointed the spokesperson for the Normalisation Committee 11 months ago received a total sum of $11,000 as salary according to Ghanasoccernet.

READ MORE: Dan Kweku Yeboah resigns as spokesperson for Normalisation Committee

This means Dan Kweku Yeboah was paid $1000 every month for speaking for the Normalisation Committee during the 11 months he worked.

He has however announced his resignation from his position citing that the NC has veered from its original mandate.

He confirmed his resignation in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM.

According to him, "this is not the sort of leadership we bargained for; even though people might think it is late to resign, it's better late than never."

Dan Kweku Yeboah’s resignation is the second following that of Lucy Quist who was the Vice President of the Normalisation Committee.

The Normalisation Committee was constituted to replace the Ghana Football Association (GFA), following the Number 12 expose’ which rocked Ghana football- several match and football officials were caught on camera receiving monies suspected to be a bribe.

The Normalisation Committee was mandated to reform the statutes governing Ghana football and bring football back to normal.

The NC has, however, been criticised for losing focus.