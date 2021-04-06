Hertha Berlin sack goalkeeping coach over homophobic, immigration comments

Petry also made controversial comments about immigration in Europe. "For me, it is an expression of moral decline," he said.

"(The club) actively promotes values such as diversity and tolerance. This is not reflected in the statements made publicly by Zsolt Petry as our employee," said Hertha in a statement.

In the same press release, Petry insisted he is "neither homophobic nor xenophobic" and particularly regretted his comments on immigration policy in Europe.

"I would like to apologise to all the people who are seeking refuge... and whom I have offended," he added.