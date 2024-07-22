Video: Ho Stadium turns into bush after hosting 2023 Independence parade

The facility was in good condition when it was renovated and commissioned, before hosting last year’s Independence Day parade.

However, in a video that has gone viral on social media, the Ho Sports Stadium can be seen overtaken by long weeds.

Video shows Ho Stadium taken over by weeds

The viral video shows the whole sports complex in a deplorable state, with the roofs and windows also in tatters.

“Ho Sports stadium today. It was completed in March 2023 and hosted Independence Day celebrations,” Sports journalist Saddick Adams wrote on X.

“If you’re a DCE or MCE and they build this in your community and you allow it to rot to this state, you should be held responsible.”

The Ho Stadium first came into the limelight two years ago when Ghana’s U-17 national team was unable to complete their preparation game against Home Stars FC after the pitch got flooded.

The Black Starlets were on a two-day tour of the Volta Region, as they prepared for their international assignments.

However, a few minutes into the game, the referee was forced to end the match due to the severe nature of the rains.

The Ho Sports Stadium couldn’t contain the large volumes of rainwater, with the pitch getting flooded in the process.

This sparked criticism among Ghanaians, but the facility was later renovated and commissioned in time for the country’s 66th Independence Day celebrations.

