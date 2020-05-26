The former Ghana skipper joined Olympique Marseille in 1987 and with his help they dominated the domestic league in the early 1990s and extended their dominance to Europe.

Olympique Marseille emerged as the first French side to win the UEFA Champions League and also the first club to win the elite European club competition in its new format under a new name.

Abedi Pele, on the other hand, became the first Ghanaian, but the third African player after Bruce Grobbelaar and Rabbah MadgertRaber o win the UEFA Champions League

Pele, 29 at the time played a crucial role in the win as his incisive corner kick was well headed home by Basile Boli in the 43rd minute to give Olympique Marseille a 1-0 win over AC Milan.

They had reached the final of the 1991 UEFA Champions League but lost against Red Star Belgrade in a penalty shootout.

However, they made amends two years later when they faced AC Milan who had a lot of stars namely Marco Van Basten, Frank Rijkaard, Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, etc in their team.

AC Milan enjoyed majority of the possession, but Olympique Marseille remained resolute in defence to coil the threats from the Italians

The French giants in the game utilised their attacking options through the trickery and pace of Abedi Pele, the assurance of Didier Deschamps in midfield and strength of Marcel Desailly in the heart of the defence for the French outfit.

In an interview with UEFA, Basile Boli described the second half of that final as agonizing.

“Those 45 minutes felt like 45 years, and by the time the final whistle blew, it felt like 100 years”.