Rodri 1st, Bellingham 4th, Vinicius Jr…: How Ghana’s Oti Adjei voted in 2024 Ballon d’Or

He also had Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in second place, while Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham were his third and fourth choices, respectively.

Oti Adjei’s Ballon d’Or vote also had Lamine Yamal in fifth, Dani Carvajal in sixth, Toni Kroos in seventh and Atalanta star Ademola Lookman in eighth.

Oti Adjei's Top 10 Ballon d'Or votes revealed

The experienced Ghanaian journalist wrapped up his top 10 with Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City’s Phil Foden in that order.

Last month, Rodri was adjudged winner of the Ballon d’Or, after beating off competition from Vinicius Jr and Bellingham, who finished second and third, respectively.

The Spain international, however, had to pick up his award alone on stage following Real Madrid’s decision to boycott the gala.

“When your value is recognised at a very high level, final winner or not, it’s good to come. Besides there is also the collective aspect that’s important. For example, last year Erling (Haaland) was in a better position than me to win. I wanted to come to support him in a special moment,” Rodri told France Football.

“Knowing how to win but also knowing how to lose is important. And then, this year, with my injury and the rehabilitation, this event was like a breath of fresh air. So when I made the decision to come it was above all to enjoy this superb evening.”

“What do you want me to tell you? That I would have preferred everyone to be there? Of course, I did. The second, third, fourth, etc. were all missing… [but] I have to respect everyone’s decision. Even if I would not have acted the same way.”