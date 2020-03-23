Bernard Arthur has been struggling for much playing time under Coach Edward Nii Odoom and he believes it is about time he left the club.

READ MORE: Sulley Muntari isn’t open to the press but does his talking on the field- Asamoah Gyan

"It isn’t Hearts of Oak that want to transfer me, I handed in the request", he told Kumasi FM.

"I feel I need to leave Hearts of Oak and have enough playing time elsewhere because I can’t be playing 10-15 minutes,I think it’s a disrespect".

"I'm a whole brand of myself who people look up to in the coastal areas and Dansoman.

"People keep asking why I’m on the bench but let me emphasize that being on the Hearts bench has nothing to do with performance.No matter who you are as a player,you will be rusty if you are always on the bench".

Athur also revealed that he joined the club because of ex-coach Kim Grant who was sacked just after match day two of the Ghana Premier League.

"I’m a player who likes challenges,I came to Hearts of Oak because of Kim Grant. Everything backslided when he left and it turned into frustrations".

"It’s 80% done that I’m going to Olympics.I will help them escape relegation,it is something I have done before and I’m confident in achieving that goal".

Hearts of Oak forward Bernard Arthur says he handed in a transfer request to leave the club due to lack of play time which he labels as lack of respect to his brand.

Arthur has been struggling for game time under coach Edward Nii Odoom as Joseph Esso and Kofi Kordzi are the preferred to lead the attacking line up for the Phobians.

The former Liberty striker, in an interview indicated that lack of play time is affecting his performance thus the need to seek for a new challenge elsewhere.

"It isn’t Hearts of Oak that want to transfer me,I handed in the request", he told Kumasi FM.

"I feel I need to leave Hearts of Oak and have enough playing time elsewhere because I can’t be playing 10-15 minutes,I think it’s a disrespect".

"I'm a whole brand of myself who people look up to in the coastal areas and Dansoman.

People keep asking why I’m on the bench but let me emphasize that being on the Hearts bench has nothing to do with performance.No matter who you are as a player,you will be rusty if you are always on the bench".

Athur also revealed that he joined the club because of ex-coach Kim Grant who was sacked earlier in the season.

"I’m a player who likes challenges,I came to Hearts of Oak because of Kim Grant. Everything backslided when he left and it turned into frustrations".