Michael Essien has said that he is enjoying life at Baku, Azerbaijan, where he plays for Sabail.

Essien explained that he was discouraged by friends when he told them his next football destination was Baku in Azerbaijan, because they had never heard of the place before, but life there is very conducive for him.

"When I told my friends about Baku, they did not even know where the city was. But nothing prevented me from going to Azerbaijan," Essien told Russian media, Sportbox.

"There is no traffic jam in Baku at all and I have something to compare. A few years ago I played in Indonesia, the traffic situation was 20 times worse. The cuisine in Azerbaijan is very tasty, but high in calories," he added.

The 37-year old left Indonesian club Persib Bandung in 2018 to join Azerbaijani side Sabail FK as player-coach.

Michael Essien is currently a player cum coach at Sabail.

The former Lyon midfielder has had spells at several clubs including Chelsea, AC Milan, Real Madrid, etc.