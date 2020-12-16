Andre Ayew has been the best player for Swansea City, having bagged six goals for the side.

Several coaches have showered loads of praises on the former West Ham United player and in recent weeks, Tony Pulis of Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town’s Nathan Jones, Blackburn Rovers’ Tony Mowbray and Jason Tindall of AFC Bournemouth have all hailed the 31-year-old for playing well and being amongst the best players in the division.

Ayew has reacted to the comments made by the other managers on his performances in the league.

READ MORE: Ex-Black Stars midfielder Otto Addo appointed assistant coach of Dortmund

He has been tagged to be above all the players in the division due to his performances.

"It’s a good thing. I don’t mind, if they’re jealous, then my manager will be happy. I need to keep going the way I’m going,” he replied.

“It’s always good to hear from managers that you’re a good player and the best in the league. I work hard every day to try and make that happen".

“I respect every club in the league. I’ve played in every competition which exists in the world, but I respect this league very much and if I’m not at the top of my game, I won’t get the praises from other managers” Ayew concluded.

Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has also indicated that Andre Ayew's level is not the championship.

“We have seen the real level of player he is this year, with the goals he has scored and the impact he has had on and off the pitch. It’s been brilliant to work with him.”

Andre Ayew is the deputy skipper of the Swans and he has made it a personal target to lead the team in their quest to secure promotion back to the English Premier League.

He first joined Swansea City in 2015 and won the English Premier League player of the month in August- which was his very first month.

Ayew excelled in his debut season with the Swans and influenced West Ham United to cough up 20.5 million for his signature.

However, he failed to glitter at the Hammers as a result of inconsistency coupled with injuries.

Swansea City bought him back to help save them from relegation, but it couldn’t materialize.

However, the Ghana skipper decided to stay with the Welsh side to help them gain promotion back to the topflight league.