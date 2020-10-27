The German tactician was appointed Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association in early November to occupy the vacant seat.

He has outlined his main focus as the head of the Technical Directorate of the GFA

“There are a lot of department parts which has to be developed. It starts with children in school, grassroot football. It must be better organized. Football in schools, more festivals and we have to bring out the best talents between 10 to 14 years”, he told Ghana FA media.

“We need an early talent identification and so we have to define the most talented children within this age and train them in a holistic way to find out the best talent. We have to also write down programs for all youth national teams to develop them step by step and if we follow this way, I am sure we will be successful.” Lippert concluded.

The 58-year-old added that, identifying and creating a football philosophy that will permeate through the various national teams is equally vital.

Ghana used to have a very strong juvenile system that was centred on colts football.

It produced players for the Black Starlets team that won two FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1991 and 1993.

Players such as Nii Odartey Lamptey, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, etc all went through the youth ranks of the national teams on their way to the top.