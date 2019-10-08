George Afriyie manifesto titled Reformation, Transformation and Revival was launched on Saturday in Sunyani and the former GFA Vice President has outlined mouth-watering policies aimed at tackling pressing issues in Ghana football.

Afriyie has been cleared to contest by the vetting committee, whereas his closest competitor in the elections Wilfred Osei Palmer has been disqualified.

George Afriyie has indicated that he is hopeful of winning the GFA presidential election slated for October 25.

He mentioned that he is very optimistic of winning the elections as it is between him and the “rest.”

“Firstly, I want to thank everyone for spending their precious time to grace my restoration event launch last weekend.” Afriyie told Light FM

“The GFA presidency battle is between me George Afriyie and the rest. I am extremely confident to win but I am not complacent. My aim is to win and transform Ghana football. Our past experiences speaks volume so we are working tirelessly to achieve our aim.”