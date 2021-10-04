‘I believe in Jordan Ayew’s ability, the goals will come’ – Patrick Vieira

The Ghanaian striker has now failed to register a goal in over 35 games, a run that stretches to last season.

Pulse Ghana

Vieira, however, maintains that he still believes in the ability of the 29-year-old, insisting Ayew will soon find his feet with the right support.

“I think what is really important for Jordan is that, as a manager and as a football club, we believe in his ability," the Crystal Palace boss said.

“He needs to know that we have the total belief that he can score goals and he has got the support of everyone at the football club.

“There is no question or doubt about what he is capable of achieving, saying that it is also one part of the game he needs to improve."

AFP

He added: “Because we want him to score more goals and how can we do that, we have to continue to work on his confidence in training and put him in a situation that he will likely face in real game time.

“With the support, we will give him he will score goals; I don’t have any doubts. I just want him to improve and be better than he was every single day

“As a player, it is important for him to keep working hard and keep going the way he has been doing so far for himself and his teammates.”