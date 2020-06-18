The Hearts of Oak team of 2000 under Sir Jones Cecil Attuquayefio won a treble of CAF Champions League, Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup in 2000 and they are widely regarded as the greatest team ever raised by the Phobians.

Polo a legend of the Accra giants has called on the top brass in the club to give him the chance to coach the club and he will build an all-conquering side better than Attuquayefio’s team which had talented players like Charles Taylor, Ishmael Addo, Osei Kuffour, etc.

“Look at Sir Cecil Jones Attuquayefio, how many years did he use to win the African Cup. I could build a better team than that,” he told Pulse.com.gh

“I am telling you. I could develop a team that when you see them playing you will marvel. It is a challenge. A record is there and somebody must break the record. If you have the vim. He has done his and we have seen it and up till now they are showing their football”.

Polo added that he his coaching career has been a success but the system hasn’t been fair to him.

“All the clubs that I coached there was an impact I started with Advance Stars. I went there and I was about to qualify them to the First Division (which was the topflight league at the time) and Corners Stones cheated us. At that time Grunsah was there,” he added.

“Then I came to Hearts of oak. I have coached Hearts of Oak for about five times. The last time I coached Hearts of Oak was even more successful. Any time they have a problem I go and support them and bring them out of it and after that they do away with me for no reason.

“It all goes with a situation I just don’t understand. I even qualified them for Africa. Osam Duoudu was my coach. He was the interim chairman of Hearts of Oak; he was managing the team at the time.

“Because he was a coach, he wanted my job instead of helping me as his boy. He did everything for them to tell me to leave. I was in Africa I played two matches and J.E Sarpong came to take over and an Algerian side beat them here. I felt very sad because I wouldn’t have lost that game.

“In my last stint with Hearts of Oak I came and took over from Duncan and I didn’t know that he was in good terms with the supporters. Most of Hearts of Oak players were brought by the supporters. If you bring a player you have a percentage.

“So when I came there it became very clear I came to take somebody’s job. What pained me was that I am a legend of the team. The supporters said they won’t make things comfortable for me. I was receiving insults during training. I qualified the team for Africa and Heart of Lions went to cheat to claim the spot for Africa.

“They told me to leave and Herbert took over and he nearly took the team to relegation”.