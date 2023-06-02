I dance as a way to deal with my grief – Christian Atsu’s widow reacts to criticism

A few of her followers were, however, not enthused by the video and criticised her dancing when her husband recently passed away.

Reacting to this in an Instagram post, Claire-Rupio said she dances as a way to deal with her grief and not because she’s happy.

"I am writing just to say a few things, yes I posted a dance video. Not because I am happy, but because I have to find a way to deal with my grief,” the widow said.

“I am not alone; I have 3 children to take care of by myself. I can't lose myself because I need to be strong for them. And in Europe, you deal with mental health in a lot of ways, and dancing was always my passion.

“So, excuse me, but please just think before you write something or put it on YouTube. Thank you."

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.

Tributes poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.