'I don't know anything' - Bayern CEO on Haaland rumours

"I can say just one thing: we have the best footballer in the world in that position. Robert Lewandowski has a contract until 2023," he added.

Rummenigge said the 32-year-old Poland forward, voted FIFA's best male player of 2020, was far from retirement.

"I'm convinced. With his professionalism, they way he trains and looks after himself, the end is very far away," he said.

Bayern will however have to do without Lewandowski in next month's Champions League quarter-final with Paris Saint-Germain after he was ruled out with a knee injury.