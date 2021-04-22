RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

I don’t know Hearts of Oak – Kotoko’s Fabio Gama

Asante Kotoko’s Brazilian import Fabio Gama has claimed that he has no knowledge of the club’s bitter rivals, Hearts of Oak.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Pure FM on Thursday, April 22, 2021, he said he doesn’t know the 20-time Ghana Premier League champions.

Asked if he has heard about Hearts, Gama who played in the Super Clash between his side and the Phobians earlier this season replied: “No, I don’t know what that is.”

Gama, however, declared Kotoko as the “biggest club in Ghana”, having joined the club in the latter parts of 2020.

Fabio Gama in action against Liberty Prof Pulse Ghana

The Kotoko playmaker also named Cristiano Ronaldo as his role model, insisting he looks up to the Juventus star.

“The player I look up to is Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s a hardworking player,” the 28-year-old said of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The Brazilian joined Kotoko on a free transfer last year and is beginning to find his feet after a tough start to life in the Ghana Premier League.

He has been in impressive form in recent weeks, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the Ghanaian topflight.

Gama also opened up on the possibility of ditching his Brazilian nationality to play for Ghana’s Black Stars.

Asked about the topic, he said: “Play for Ghana? Why not? [But] it’s not an easy decision to make. I can’t say no and I can’t say yes right now. It’s a decision that you have to think about very well.”

