I don’t know Hearts of Oak – Kotoko’s Fabio Gama

Asked if he has heard about Hearts, Gama who played in the Super Clash between his side and the Phobians earlier this season replied: “No, I don’t know what that is.”

Gama, however, declared Kotoko as the “biggest club in Ghana”, having joined the club in the latter parts of 2020.

Pulse Ghana

The Kotoko playmaker also named Cristiano Ronaldo as his role model, insisting he looks up to the Juventus star.

“The player I look up to is Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s a hardworking player,” the 28-year-old said of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The Brazilian joined Kotoko on a free transfer last year and is beginning to find his feet after a tough start to life in the Ghana Premier League.

He has been in impressive form in recent weeks, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the Ghanaian topflight.

Gama also opened up on the possibility of ditching his Brazilian nationality to play for Ghana’s Black Stars.