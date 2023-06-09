I met Alex Ferguson and he was excited about everything Ghana – Adom-Otchere

Speaking on his show on Thursday, June 8, 2023, Adom-Otchere said when he spoke to Ferguson, the Scotsman was excited about everything Ghana.

He further revealed that Ferguson was excited about the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah.

“I did meet Sir Alex Fergusson and he was excited about Ghana, Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Kotoko CEO. He is excited about everything in Ghana,” Adom-Otchere said.

“I told him the story Sammy Kuffour told me about how he inspired the Manchester United team in 1999. In the dying embers of the game when it was a 1-1 draw and telling the team to get out there and win it.

“From him, Sammy Kuffour he had been preparing for extra time mentally and Alex Fergusson had told his boys that yes there’s extra time but let's get out there and win it.”

Ferguson is widely regarded as one of the most successful managers in the history of football, having won several trophies with Manchester United.

