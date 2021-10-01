‘I need just one minute to prove I can play for Black Stars ‘– Mizak Asante

“All I need is just one minute to prove what I can do for the team,” he told Accra-based Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I’m ready for every challenge that will come my way. If I’m given the opportunity at the Black Stars I’m ready for the challenge.”

The 15-year-old scored what is undoubtedly a Puskas Award contender when Golden Kick FC defeated Mobile Phone People in the Greater Accra Division Two League playoffs final.

Asante came on in the second half to score the equaliser for Golden Kick FC with an audacious effort, as his side went on to win 7-6 on penalties.

He dribbled past four defenders and went round the goalkeeper before calmly slotting the ball into the net.

Asante’s goal has since gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians already tipping the strike to be nominated for the Puskas Award.

“When I watch the video, I realized that the guy on my left pulled himself away. But the guy who came in for the second tackle guessed that I’ll be taking the ball back to my right, and since I had the idea he’ll take that guess, I didn’t,” he explained.

“I will thank Allotei, my teammate who was on my right because after I had meandered my way through and was one-on-one with the keeper, he [Allotei] shouted out to me.

“Because of that, the keeper thought I was in a very tight angle, so he [the keeper] decided to cover the passing angle to Allotei so I decided to hold on to the ball and keep moving towards goal. That was why the keeper fell,” he added.

Meanwhile, European giants Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus have reportedly shown interest in signing Mizak Asante.