He has paid a glowing tribute to Kwasi Owusu who passed away last week Monday at Sunyani at the age of 75.

READ MORE: Great Olympics sack 8 players including ex-Black Stars trio for poor performance

According to Dan Owusu when he arrived at Bofoakwa, he didn’t know what to do as a youngster, but he was mentored by Kwasi Owusu and through that, he rose to greatness in his football career.

“I was shocked when I heard Kwasi Owusu has passed away, because I called his line to ask if he has heard of the death of Opoku Afriyie, only to be told that Kwasi also failed to wake up after he went to bed the previous night," he told Pulse Ghana.

“He has been taking his medicine, like what most people go through when ageing, but he looks healthy.

“I joined Bofoakwa as a young boy. I didn’t know anything at that time, so it was Kwasi Owusu who helped me out with his advice.

“A lot of people thought I was his younger brother and even until today it hasn’t changed because of our name. Even I am also called Dan Kwasi Owusu, but when I joined Bofoakwa I dropped the Kwasi in order to make it easy to differentiate between us.

“Kwasi Owusu was a gentle person and his patience was beyond measure. I quite remember a game against Nigeria which he scored twice. The Nigeria goalkeeper Okala slapped him, yet he just ignored Okala and the GFA as a result honoured him for that.

“He is the greatest Ghanaian footballer in the air. Maxwell Konadu was another player who was good in the air during his playing days but he didn’t go far like Kwasi Owusu.

Dan Owusu who was a disciple of Kwasi Owusu would emerge as perhaps the finest striker in the history of the Ghanaian topflight league. He became the first player to win the league top scorer on three consecutive occasions, scoring 24 goals in 1974, 26 goals in 1975 and 28 goals in 1976.

Dan Owusu and Kwesi Owusu formed the deadliest attacking duo in Ghana’s club football history and between them, they gave defenders a hell of a time. In the season that Dan Owusu scored 28 goals, Kwasi Owusu also bagged 24 goals, so between them, they registered 52 league goals for Bofoakwa.