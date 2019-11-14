According to the 35-year-old player the appointment of Sellas Tetteh is one of the reasons he quit playing for Sierra Leone.

The Colorado Rapids striker described the veteran Ghanaian coach as an old man, who cannot improve or add anything new to the Sierra Leone national team.

"Coach Tetteh is a good man and has good intentions. But he's an old man who I do not believe is able to really improve us and to move us forward,” Kamara told the BBC in an interview

"I put my ego aside and decided to come for the upcoming matches to work with Sellas because I want to see the growth of Sierra Leone football.

”We tried over and over to talk to him to work together with us the senior players in the team me and captain Umaru Bangura but he didn't listen to us, he's not doing the right things to help the players grow,” he added.

This is the second time Kamara has called halt to his international career. The first time was in October 2015.

In the first instance, he said national team players were not respected and treated fairly.

Tetteh was appointed as head coach of Sierra Leone for the second time in August 2019 by the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA).

The 62-year-old, who won the 2009 FIFA Under-20 World Cup with Ghana, filled the vacant position previously occupied by local coach John Keister.