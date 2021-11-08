'I ran away from Libyan club after going 6 months without salary' – Laryea Kingston

The 41-year-old joined Al-Ittihad Tripoli from Ghana Premier League side Accra Great Olympics in the year 2000.

However, the winger didn’t last in the Libyan topflight and returned to Olympics after spending just a few months at Al-Ittihad.

Opening up on his struggles during the start of his career, Laryea said he had to abandon his three-year contract with Al-Ittihad after the club refused to pay him.

“Before Hearts of Oak came in, Olympics transferred me to Libya, but the contract wasn’t successful. I had to run away from the contact because the punishment was too much. 'Akwantuo' is not easy,” he told Joy FM.

“I signed a contract with Al-Ittihad Club in Libya, I signed three years, my salary and everything for six months I did not receive anything and I was playing for them.”

Laryea, who is currently the U-18 coach at Right to Dream Academy, further stated that he was always more focused on getting playing time rather than the money.

“For me, all I want is to come back to Ghana, re-launch my career because I realized that place would not help me, and I want to play football to the top, so all I want is to come out of the contract and continue my career.

“I’m not thinking about the money; it’s a lot of money, but I know if I start playing, I would earn a lot than what I’m chasing over there.”